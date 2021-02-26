Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 78,550 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EQC stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

