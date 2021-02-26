Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.29. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

