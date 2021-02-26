Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

