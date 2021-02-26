Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist reiterated a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.85.

NYSE:LOW opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 217,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

