Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $202.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $159.50. 58,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

