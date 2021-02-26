LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.