LTO Network Market Capitalization Tops $74.94 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $74.94 million and $11.11 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,169 coins and its circulating supply is 274,214,146 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

