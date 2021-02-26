Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) PT Raised to $0.70 at Scotiabank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

