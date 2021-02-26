Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Acquires C$544,612.20 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Stephen Trelawney Gatley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.17. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

