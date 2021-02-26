Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.77.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

