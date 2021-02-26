Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.76 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Insiders have bought 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.