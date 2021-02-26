LVW Advisors LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

