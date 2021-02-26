Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.15 for the period.

Shares of CLI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.