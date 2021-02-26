Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Magna International stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

