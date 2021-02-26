Magna International (TSE:MG) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$103.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.23. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,636 shares of company stock valued at $56,080,906.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

