Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,213 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magnite worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 135,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,645.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 491,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,734 shares of company stock worth $7,402,995. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

