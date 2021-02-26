Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 4,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

