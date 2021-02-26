MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

