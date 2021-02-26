Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.01.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

