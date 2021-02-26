Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

