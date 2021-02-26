Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.93 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.86 ($0.10). Manx Financial Group shares last traded at GBX 7.86 ($0.10), with a volume of 12,652 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

