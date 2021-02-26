Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $427.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

