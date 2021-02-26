Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 728,567 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

