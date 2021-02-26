Mark J. Erceg Buys 10,655 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.94 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 127,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cerner by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cerner by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

