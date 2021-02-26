Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,070 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 4.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

