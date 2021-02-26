Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $174.39.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $2,499,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

