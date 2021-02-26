Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. 14,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $174.39. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $575,086.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $2,499,032. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.