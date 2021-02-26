MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

MTZ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. 1,140,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

