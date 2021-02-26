MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,344. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $92.15.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

