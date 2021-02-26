Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.15. 56,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,976. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,325 shares of company stock worth $17,131,256. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.