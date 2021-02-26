Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $151.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,325 shares of company stock worth $17,131,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

