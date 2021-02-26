Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Match Group worth $188,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.85. 153,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,976. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,256. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

