Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,681. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,963.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mattel by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.