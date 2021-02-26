Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,740,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

