MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $224.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

