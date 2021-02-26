MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II comprises 0.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,306 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of FSKR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.