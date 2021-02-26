MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NEE stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,377. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

