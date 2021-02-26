MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.24. 43,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.