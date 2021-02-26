MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.31. 1,310,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,275,578. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

