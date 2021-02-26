MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 571 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,802 shares of company stock worth $5,857,402 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $120.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.