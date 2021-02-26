MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,083. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

