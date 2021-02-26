MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.31. 357,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

