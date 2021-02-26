MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $177.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,293. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average of $169.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

