MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,700,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,454,000.

ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 936,335 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

