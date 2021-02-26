MCF Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.67. The company had a trading volume of 827,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. The company has a market capitalization of $753.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

