Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of MDLA opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 311,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

