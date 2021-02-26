MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

