Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.86.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

