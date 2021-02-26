Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

