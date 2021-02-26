Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $118.67. 131,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

